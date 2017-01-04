RHINO-MARK wrote: Go through that Squad that won the Cup there were plenty of internationals including at one point one of the All Black greats in Justin Marshall throw in Balshaw & Sneyman etc if that team wasn't attracting crowds which included a Trophy then i'll stick with what i put history PROVES as such.

Coulda woulda shoulda doesn't prove jack.

How many of these were current internationals at the time? Marshall could hardly run when at Leeds. Still avoiding the point that Leeds Union sides have never had the class or strength in depth to be a top 4 side and if they had and maintained it they would now be packing them in as Union has overtaken Superleague.