Bristol, Gloucester, Cornish Pirates (Penzance), Plymouth, Doncaster, Connaught, etc... not working class union clubs? Ooookay then.
Herein lies the problem, quite a few League fans have an elitist attitude which aside from being ignorant at times causes the sport to be quite needlessly isolationist to its own detriment. There are plenty of things which could aid both codes such as the dual registration of players? League structure needs to be changed as well alongside better coverage (much like the second tier of Union in England).
Herein lies the problem, quite a few League fans have an elitist attitude which aside from being ignorant at times causes the sport to be quite needlessly isolationist to its own detriment. There are plenty of things which could aid both codes such as the dual registration of players? League structure needs to be changed as well alongside better coverage (much like the second tier of Union in England).