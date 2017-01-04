WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:33 pm
Rinkadink

Joined: Tue Sep 21, 2010 1:58 pm
Posts: 37
Bristol, Gloucester, Cornish Pirates (Penzance), Plymouth, Doncaster, Connaught, etc... not working class union clubs? Ooookay then. :CRAZY:

Herein lies the problem, quite a few League fans have an elitist attitude which aside from being ignorant at times causes the sport to be quite needlessly isolationist to its own detriment. There are plenty of things which could aid both codes such as the dual registration of players? League structure needs to be changed as well alongside better coverage (much like the second tier of Union in England).

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:40 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4373
Location: Living the Dream
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Go through that Squad that won the Cup there were plenty of internationals including at one point one of the All Black greats in Justin Marshall throw in Balshaw & Sneyman etc if that team wasn't attracting crowds which included a Trophy then i'll stick with what i put history PROVES as such.
Coulda woulda shoulda doesn't prove jack.


How many of these were current internationals at the time? Marshall could hardly run when at Leeds. Still avoiding the point that Leeds Union sides have never had the class or strength in depth to be a top 4 side and if they had and maintained it they would now be packing them in as Union has overtaken Superleague.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 5:24 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19556
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
its all supposition and guess work. it may or it may not. until, or if, it happens, we'll have to go on the only proof and that's the pathetic attendances they had when they were in the top league last time
