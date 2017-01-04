WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:13 pm
YCCC has been going longer than any sports club in the region & purports to represent the entire county yet it struggles (except for the T20 games vs Lancs) to get 5 figure crowds to any other one day format games.
Therefore, it is no surprise that the Leeds based RU team cannot achieve such crowds.
Leeds RU side has had national premiership success when it won the national KO cup a few years back but that did not lead to crowds approaching the size that JC imagined.
It seems to me that parochialism is entrenched in the local RU community & that is what has stymied any progress that Caddick & GH hoped would ensue the RU side.
Calling the club Yorkshire further alienated potential supporters.
Look at the crowds that the Newcastle Falcons get after a prolonged period in the premiership.
RL remains a northern "working class" sport. RU is largely a midlands & southern based middle & upper class sport.
The north/south divide is as real in rugby as it is in political & economic matters.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:54 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Perhaps a slight exaggeration on my part but as usual your bias against Union means you miss the point. Leeds have never had a squad remotely capable of competing against the top sides and getting into the lucrative European cup games and so have never attracted the sort of attendances available. Had this happened the crowds would have matched or overtaken the Rhinos. Yorkshire has a large network of Union clubs with large junior sections with lots of parents.

If the right quality of players were playing in a successful top of the table side then many of the Rhinos fans base would watch both teams and Union fans are prepared to travel for the right team. For example Wasps were unable to find a replacement stadium in the capital and relocated to Coventry where they average 14,000 and this is in the back yard of Leicester who average 22,000.

My point about needing a larger shared stadium is that there is an opportunity in the North to stage some of the bigger matches in both League and Union to bring in extra income while reducing costs for each club but both clubs need to be successful and one not a drain on the other.

Anyway this was an aside in my post and not a main point.

I have no bias against RU once again because someone disagrees you "assume" it's because of some imagined agenda.
Yer dreaming mate under its most successful run the Leeds RU simply didn't attract the crowds nor did having a side containing Springbok & All Black legends.
As for your assumption that many of the Rhinos fanbase would watch a top RU side again yer way off as proven by the lack off big attendences when at their previous best.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:08 pm
I agree with what rhino-mark is saying on the history, it wasn't what the yorkshire public wanted to see and didn't work out. However, I would hazard a guess that if it was repeated now, and although it pains me to say it, I think the Union side in a similar situation to previous would probably prove a success. There is no doubt that the attitude of a lot of dyed in the wool league fans has changed over the last few years towards union. And whilst our own game, and our own club, continues to dwindle as a product, the union game continues to gain.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:14 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I have no bias against RU once again because someone disagrees you "assume" it's because of some imagined agenda.
Yer dreaming mate under its most successful run the Leeds RU simply didn't attract the crowds nor did having a side containing Springbok & All Black legends.
As for your assumption that many of the Rhinos fanbase would watch a top RU side again yer way off as proven by the lack off big attendences when at their previous best.


Still not listening are you? I clearly said if Leeds had recruited a top of the table side getting European cup fixtures and that had this happened they would now be getting the crowds in. Leeds have never had this sort of side full of internationals like the current top four. You are basing you views on Leeds Carnegies somewhat second rate history of ten years ago.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:29 pm
What sort of attendance numbers were they doing when they were in the top flight and winning the Powergen cup?
