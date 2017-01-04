YCCC has been going longer than any sports club in the region & purports to represent the entire county yet it struggles (except for the T20 games vs Lancs) to get 5 figure crowds to any other one day format games.
Therefore, it is no surprise that the Leeds based RU team cannot achieve such crowds.
Leeds RU side has had national premiership success when it won the national KO cup a few years back but that did not lead to crowds approaching the size that JC imagined.
It seems to me that parochialism is entrenched in the local RU community & that is what has stymied any progress that Caddick & GH hoped would ensue the RU side.
Calling the club Yorkshire further alienated potential supporters.
Look at the crowds that the Newcastle Falcons get after a prolonged period in the premiership.
RL remains a northern "working class" sport. RU is largely a midlands & southern based middle & upper class sport.
The north/south divide is as real in rugby as it is in political & economic matters.
Therefore, it is no surprise that the Leeds based RU team cannot achieve such crowds.
Leeds RU side has had national premiership success when it won the national KO cup a few years back but that did not lead to crowds approaching the size that JC imagined.
It seems to me that parochialism is entrenched in the local RU community & that is what has stymied any progress that Caddick & GH hoped would ensue the RU side.
Calling the club Yorkshire further alienated potential supporters.
Look at the crowds that the Newcastle Falcons get after a prolonged period in the premiership.
RL remains a northern "working class" sport. RU is largely a midlands & southern based middle & upper class sport.
The north/south divide is as real in rugby as it is in political & economic matters.