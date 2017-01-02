|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
The international game in RL has always been very small by comparison. Like cricket the international game underpins the whole sport. The biggest team in RU is the All Blacks so its no wonder the clubs release their players for international duty
The club game in Union is now bigger than the club game in RL.
Go figure.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:12 pm
|
|
International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:29 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Isn't there a British Lions Tour of NZ during the UK summer off-season of 2017?
Good luck to SL getting any media coverage while that Tour is taking place.
Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive..,http://www.nzlionsseries17.com/News/NewsArticle/27627
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:49 pm
|
|
Have you seen the prices of tickets for the Tests on that link?
Category A NZ$449 = £254
Category B NZ$379 = £214
Category C NZ$249 = £141
Category D NZ$149 = £84 (cheapest)
Demand so high, all tickets offered for sale by ballot only!
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:54 am
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in.
But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.
We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.
However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:48 am
|
|
Him wrote:
But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.
We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.
However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does.
The main infrastucture is via TV..Yet the RFL supports something that keeps the game alive, yet in the same breathe is killing it.There where other offers on the table that may not have been has financially beneficial,but a far wider coverage of the game would have become available,had other options been taken into proper consideration,rather than lets take the money and run.
RL is becoming stale,a drought of entertaiment,yes new blood may bounce the TV attendances.At the end of the day the real cause is being disguised.This isn't sport anymore, it's a TV series on Thursday nights.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:32 am
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Have you seen the prices of tickets for the Tests on that link?
Category A NZ$449 = £254
Category B NZ$379 = £214
Category C NZ$249 = £141
Category D NZ$149 = £84 (cheapest)
Demand so high, all tickets offered for sale by ballot only!
A bit cheaper than a friendly at Twickenham.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:08 am
|
|
atomic wrote:
The main infrastucture is via TV..Yet the RFL supports something that keeps the game alive, yet in the same breathe is killing it.There where other offers on the table that may not have been has financially beneficial,but a far wider coverage of the game would have become available,had other options been taken into proper consideration,rather than lets take the money and run.
RL is becoming stale,a drought of entertaiment,yes new blood may bounce the TV attendances.At the end of the day the real cause is being disguised.This isn't sport anymore, it's a TV series on Thursday nights.
I agree however I think that's a symptom rather than a cause.
The cause is that we, as a sport, simply aren't relevant to enough people. Even in the heartlands the sports profile is pretty low. Now partly that's due to a centralised national media but partly it's because we've largely ignored the groundwork, both at amateur and international level, we've needed to do for the last 25-30 years.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:31 am
|
|
Him wrote:
I agree however I think that's a symptom rather than a cause.
The cause is that we, as a sport, simply aren't relevant to enough people. Even in the heartlands the sports profile is pretty low. Now partly that's due to a centralised national media but partly it's because we've largely ignored the groundwork, both at amateur and international level, we've needed to do for the last 25-30 years.
Add to that we are in the heartland of professional soccer - the biggest club in world in slap bang in the middle of RL's catchment area. In RL's heartland you have 2 Liverpool clubs, 2 Manchester clubs, Leeds Utd, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City who get 16-18k a game.
Tough to compete against the biggest sport in the world for working class athletes, the majority of RU players don't come from the same background. As RL in NZ how easy it is to compete for the best rugby athletes.
|
