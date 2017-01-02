William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm

Posts: 4608



Sal Paradise wrote: The international game in RL has always been very small by comparison. Like cricket the international game underpins the whole sport. The biggest team in RU is the All Blacks so its no wonder the clubs release their players for international duty

The club game in Union is now bigger than the club game in RL.



Go figure. The club game in Union is now bigger than the club game in RL.Go figure. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9168

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 DHM

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm

Posts: 8418

Location: Garth's Darkplace.

William Eve wrote:

Isn't there a British Lions Tour of NZ during the UK summer off-season of 2017?



Good luck to SL getting any media coverage while that Tour is taking place.



Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive..,

http://www.nzlionsseries17.com/News/NewsArticle/27627 Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive.., "Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions" William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm

Posts: 4608

DHM wrote:

http://www.nzlionsseries17.com/News/NewsArticle/27627 Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive..,

Have you seen the prices of tickets for the Tests on that link?



Category A NZ$449 = £254

Category B NZ$379 = £214

Category C NZ$249 = £141

Category D NZ$149 = £84 (cheapest)



Demand so high, all tickets offered for sale by ballot only! Have you seen the prices of tickets for the Tests on that link?Category A NZ$449 = £254Category B NZ$379 = £214Category C NZ$249 = £141Category D NZ$149 = £84 (cheapest)Demand so high, all tickets offered for sale by ballot only! Him

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am

Posts: 13744

Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line

ThePrinter wrote: International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in.

But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.



We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.



However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does. But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does. atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2579

Him wrote: But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.



We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.



However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does.



The main infrastucture is via TV..Yet the RFL supports something that keeps the game alive, yet in the same breathe is killing it.There where other offers on the table that may not have been has financially beneficial,but a far wider coverage of the game would have become available,had other options been taken into proper consideration,rather than lets take the money and run.



RL is becoming stale,a drought of entertaiment,yes new blood may bounce the TV attendances.At the end of the day the real cause is being disguised.This isn't sport anymore, it's a TV series on Thursday nights. The main infrastucture is via TV..Yet the RFL supports something that keeps the game alive, yet in the same breathe is killing it.There where other offers on the table that may not have been has financially beneficial,but a far wider coverage of the game would have become available,had other options been taken into proper consideration,rather than lets take the money and run.RL is becoming stale,a drought of entertaiment,yes new blood may bounce the TV attendances.At the end of the day the real cause is being disguised.This isn't sport anymore, it's a TV series on Thursday nights. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: RHINO-MARK and 65 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 36 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,496,175 429 75,627 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























