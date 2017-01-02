WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:48 pm
William Eve





Sal Paradise wrote:
The international game in RL has always been very small by comparison. Like cricket the international game underpins the whole sport. The biggest team in RU is the All Blacks so its no wonder the clubs release their players for international duty

The club game in Union is now bigger than the club game in RL.

Go figure.

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:12 pm
ThePrinter





International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:29 pm
DHM






William Eve wrote:

Isn't there a British Lions Tour of NZ during the UK summer off-season of 2017?

Good luck to SL getting any media coverage while that Tour is taking place.


Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive..,
http://www.nzlionsseries17.com/News/NewsArticle/27627
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:49 pm
William Eve





DHM wrote:
Yes there is. The hype over selection has started already. And and it's going to be massive..,
http://www.nzlionsseries17.com/News/NewsArticle/27627

Have you seen the prices of tickets for the Tests on that link?

Category A NZ$449 = £254 :shock:
Category B NZ$379 = £214
Category C NZ$249 = £141
Category D NZ$149 = £84 (cheapest)

Demand so high, all tickets offered for sale by ballot only!

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:54 am
Him






ThePrinter wrote:
International RU have had several competitive teams for many many decades and thus can have a proper international calendar. International RL only really has 3 top teams to market competitions on and that's something that pre-dates SL. Lions tours in RU only take place every 4 years, Ashes in cricket every 2 years (give or take 6 months depending on the hosts summer). You just can't expect to get along with GB vs Australia in RL all the time with games in NZ thrown in.

But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.

We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.

However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does.

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:48 am
atomic





Him wrote:
But that's partly because they prioritised the international game over the domestic. While we were crowing over how good Wigan were compared to Bath, Union were investing time, money and effort in the international scene. A scene they'd already invested significantly in anyway. We never really have in RL.

We're slightly hamstrung by the nature of the game. It's easier to compete in Union. I believe the gap between England and Italy in Union is similar to that between England and France in League but you don't see the same kind of utter dominance in Union.

However, if we never start and lay the groundwork then we'll never grow. We have to realise the real growth isn't going to come from a few more people watching Leeds, Wigan or Hull. But from using the international game as a recruiting sergeant for the sport for players, supporters and sponsors. That's what Union does.


The main infrastucture is via TV..Yet the RFL supports something that keeps the game alive, yet in the same breathe is killing it.There where other offers on the table that may not have been has financially beneficial,but a far wider coverage of the game would have become available,had other options been taken into proper consideration,rather than lets take the money and run.

RL is becoming stale,a drought of entertaiment,yes new blood may bounce the TV attendances.At the end of the day the real cause is being disguised.This isn't sport anymore, it's a TV series on Thursday nights.
Image
