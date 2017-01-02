Cap in English union is 7 million and it will go up. I don't think they have a cap in France. Wasps made an operating loss of 3.8 million end of last season, they can't exist without input from owners, but that's not the point. The point is that RU players are not interested in league. There's no money in it, and no good reason to switch.



Facts are facts. Quins can fill Twickenham for a league fixture and a resurgent England have massively revitalised the international game as a whole. The profile, the money, the safety and security in the mini and junior game, player development pathways, European club competition etc. Union didn't just go professional, it got it's act together in a big way at all levels.



It may be unsustainable, but Union is I think on the brink of really taking off. Japan World Cup could kick it off to a genuinely global audience. It could go big or it could pop like an over inflated balloon. Whatever, there's no "talent" for league clubs to poach anymore.