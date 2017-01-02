WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

 
Post a reply

Re: Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:08 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4602
ThePrinter wrote:
Nope you've just been repeating the same lines over and over on here that it's impossible to forget what they are.

Just answer the question, how long is this decade before semi pro going to last??? You were saying it when I first started posting on here in 2011 so surely you only have a few years left?

So it's half a decade now? 8)

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:16 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 26
Bill is correct super league ain't super any more how can it be when it can't even support an a team league bring that back to begin with and the kids will stay in the game longer players stay at clubs for longer also should allow a teasers to remain semi pro.

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:20 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4602
The really interesting question would be...

Could Leeds realistically remain full time pro without the annual foodbank handout from Sky?

Re: General Topic | Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:34 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8416
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Cap in English union is 7 million and it will go up. I don't think they have a cap in France. Wasps made an operating loss of 3.8 million end of last season, they can't exist without input from owners, but that's not the point. The point is that RU players are not interested in league. There's no money in it, and no good reason to switch.

Facts are facts. Quins can fill Twickenham for a league fixture and a resurgent England have massively revitalised the international game as a whole. The profile, the money, the safety and security in the mini and junior game, player development pathways, European club competition etc. Union didn't just go professional, it got it's act together in a big way at all levels.

It may be unsustainable, but Union is I think on the brink of really taking off. Japan World Cup could kick it off to a genuinely global audience. It could go big or it could pop like an over inflated balloon. Whatever, there's no "talent" for league clubs to poach anymore.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Chesterrhino, Chestnutrhino, Clearwing, Frosties., Giantscorpio, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Mable_Syrup, nottinghamtiger, rollin thunder, tad rhino, ThePrinter, Trojan Horse, WF Rhino, Whatisup, Wigg'n and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,1121,73775,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  