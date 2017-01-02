ThePrinter wrote: No one can deny that regardless of any other recruitment decisions made by him that he pulled off arguably the most crucial in Leeds' history by nabbing Sinfield.



You do wonder how things would've gone had he ended up at Warrington or Wigan though? Warrington still sold key players around that time in Sculthorpe and Harris so he may well have moved on from them anyway. As for Wigan would he have had to play 2nd fiddle behind Farrell for too long?

Trying to remember players who Laughton signed (including kids)?I stand to be corrected on some of these...Morvin EdwardsEllery HanleyCraig InnesMike O'NeillBobbie GouldingJim FallonAndy GoodwayAndy GregoryKevin IroJames LowesGary MercerMike WorrallAlan TaitJason DonohueRichie EyresNeil HarmonHarvey HowardGary RosePatrick EntatEsene FaimaloGeorge MannTony KempAdrian MorleyTerry NewtonKevin SinfieldA lot of dosh spent on the above, some were good signings, some not so good... but nobody can deny they were exciting times and Leeds played some good stuff.Unfortunately, not good enough to beat Wigan when it mattered but neither were anyone else, apart from Castleford who beat them in the Regal Trophy Final in 1994, and even then there were rumours of discontent in the Wigan camp over their coach Dorahy.No idea what would have happened had Sinfield joined Warrington or Wigan instead. It's hard to believe he'd have been as influential at either of those two clubs though, given the very different circumstances.