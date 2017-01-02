WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lack of talent recruit from union

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Lack of talent recruit from union

 
Post a reply

Re: Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:22 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4592
ThePrinter wrote:
No one can deny that regardless of any other recruitment decisions made by him that he pulled off arguably the most crucial in Leeds' history by nabbing Sinfield.

You do wonder how things would've gone had he ended up at Warrington or Wigan though? Warrington still sold key players around that time in Sculthorpe and Harris so he may well have moved on from them anyway. As for Wigan would he have had to play 2nd fiddle behind Farrell for too long?

Trying to remember players who Laughton signed (including kids)?

I stand to be corrected on some of these...

Morvin Edwards
Ellery Hanley
Craig Innes
Mike O'Neill
Bobbie Goulding
Jim Fallon
Andy Goodway
Andy Gregory
Kevin Iro
James Lowes
Gary Mercer
Mike Worrall
Alan Tait
Jason Donohue
Richie Eyres
Neil Harmon
Harvey Howard
Gary Rose
Patrick Entat
Esene Faimalo
George Mann
Tony Kemp
Adrian Morley
Terry Newton
Kevin Sinfield

A lot of dosh spent on the above, some were good signings, some not so good... but nobody can deny they were exciting times and Leeds played some good stuff.

Unfortunately, not good enough to beat Wigan when it mattered but neither were anyone else, apart from Castleford who beat them in the Regal Trophy Final in 1994, and even then there were rumours of discontent in the Wigan camp over their coach Dorahy.

No idea what would have happened had Sinfield joined Warrington or Wigan instead. It's hard to believe he'd have been as influential at either of those two clubs though, given the very different circumstances.

Re: Lack of talent recruit from union

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:37 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4731
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
Trying to remember players who Laughton signed (including kids)?

I stand to be corrected on some of these...

Morvin Edwards
Ellery Hanley
Craig Innes
Mike O'Neill
Bobbie Goulding
Jim Fallon
Andy Goodway
Andy Gregory
Kevin Iro
James Lowes
Gary Mercer
Mike Worrall
Alan Tait
Jason Donohue
Richie Eyres
Neil Harmon
Harvey Howard
Gary Rose
Patrick Entat
Esene Faimalo
George Mann
Tony Kemp
Adrian Morley
Terry Newton
Kevin Sinfield

A lot of dosh spent on the above, some were good signings, some not so good... but nobody can deny they were exciting times and Leeds played some good stuff.

Unfortunately, not good enough to beat Wigan when it mattered but neither were anyone else, apart from Castleford who beat them in the Regal Trophy Final in 1994, and even then there were rumours of discontent in the Wigan camp over their coach Dorahy.

No idea what would have happened had Sinfield joined Warrington or Wigan instead. It's hard to believe he'd have been as influential at either of those two clubs though, given the very different circumstances.


indeed. despite missing out on silver still the era i enjoyed the most watching leeds.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Chesterrhino, ducknumber1, duke street 10, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, Him, Jrrhino, Lawrie L, Mark Laurie, OldFart2, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, samjacko13, Seth, suffolk rhinos, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino and 349 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,0491,75275,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  