R.B.A wrote: Wakefield scored 4 try's without Cas touching the ball in the second half when Cas had thrown the kids on. Think only Monaghan and Eden were recognised first teamers on the pitch. Very similar to what they did against you but Wakey had more first teamers on the pitch to take advantage of the situation.

I think I would read more out of the first half than the second.

It's true that Cas had a lot of youth on for 2nd half, but the 1st half score wasn't really reflective of the game, they were the better side but 24-4 was harsh. We were also playing with only one recognised prop for most of the game due to injuries so struggled against their pack.We were also testing out a lot of early kick options and set plays.Don't think we can read too much into the game - both got a few players to come back into starting lineup