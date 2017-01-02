Post a reply 7 posts Page 1 of 1

Sam94



BioPower operates state-of-the-art biofuel power stations and storage facilities in Ostend, Mouscron and Bruges. These recently installed plants have been constructed using best available techniques. This exciting business development has allowed the Group to expand into new markets in the UK whilst utilising its experience and expertise in operations overseas.



Biopower is a pioneer in the field of biomass, an area Leo Group also shares a great wealth of expertise. The Group is now able to take animal by-products and fallen stock and convert them into electric.



By acquiring the Provident Stadium, Leo Group capacity will expand to produce 52 MW of green energy per hour. That’s enough green electricity to power over 94,000 houses for a full year!



Leo Group's Managing Director, Danny Sawrij, said: "We are very excited about this business development and appreciate the cooperation of Bradford Council .



Now as most recognise this post for the intended trolling that it is I have another theory as to why the leo group might become involved.

Originally a mink farm in swalesmoor queensbury the firm have grown into a leading player in the animal waste products business and have shown an efficient grasp on diversity in their business methods.

They could see Bradford bulls and the brand name and future success as a very efficient means of promoting their primary business.

Developing the stadium and using part of the land for other diverse commercial interests might be part of the plan. pie.warrior

hopefully they know that Bradford Bulls is a rugby team and not a field full of dead cows (fallen stock) they might be wondering how many mega watts they can get from processing them A Pie is for life, not just a Wembley Final roofaldo2

I think this is a great bit of brand synergy.



After all, the Bradford Bulls have been running on bull$hit for the last 10 years Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking. Cassandra

pie.warrior wrote: hopefully they know that Bradford Bulls is a rugby team and not a field full of dead cows (fallen stock) they might be wondering how many mega watts they can get from processing them







I think they answered that in the last two sentences

Scarey71



I don't like that 'Green' is involved in the energy...Have we learnt nothing? Sam94 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



andycapp wrote: Now as most recognise this post for the intended trolling that it is I have another theory as to why the leo group might become involved.

Originally a mink farm in swalesmoor queensbury the firm have grown into a leading player in the animal waste products business and have shown an efficient grasp on diversity in their business methods.

They could see Bradford bulls and the brand name and future success as a very efficient means of promoting their primary business.

Developing the stadium and using part of the land for other diverse commercial interests might be part of the plan.



No trolling Andy .



I posted the post below two days ago :



I posted the following earlier today , the decision to liquidate Bradford was known last night . The RFL did not want Gary to issue a public statement. The RFL sanctioned a buyer but Gary was not convinced at the authenticity financially .



"Bradford Bulls have now entered liquidation, it has emerged. Coach Rohan Smith did not wish to comment but is believed to be shocked. Joint administrator Gary Pettit licensed Insolvency Practitioner has claimed there were four serious bidders keen to buy the club, though all interest has ended. The Bulls debts are thought to be well over £1.4 million and they have had their RFL membership terminated . The RFL will make a statement later today ."



