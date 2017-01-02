BioPower operates state-of-the-art biofuel power stations and storage facilities in Ostend, Mouscron and Bruges. These recently installed plants have been constructed using best available techniques. This exciting business development has allowed the Group to expand into new markets in the UK whilst utilising its experience and expertise in operations overseas.



Biopower is a pioneer in the field of biomass, an area Leo Group also shares a great wealth of expertise. The Group is now able to take animal by-products and fallen stock and convert them into electric.



By acquiring the Provident Stadium, Leo Group capacity will expand to produce 52 MW of green energy per hour. That’s enough green electricity to power over 94,000 houses for a full year!



Leo Group’s Managing Director, Danny Sawrij, said: “We are very excited about this business development and appreciate the cooperation of Bradford Council .