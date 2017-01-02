WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leo Group - Danny Sawrij

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:05 pm
Sam94
BioPower operates state-of-the-art biofuel power stations and storage facilities in Ostend, Mouscron and Bruges. These recently installed plants have been constructed using best available techniques. This exciting business development has allowed the Group to expand into new markets in the UK whilst utilising its experience and expertise in operations overseas.

Biopower is a pioneer in the field of biomass, an area Leo Group also shares a great wealth of expertise. The Group is now able to take animal by-products and fallen stock and convert them into electric.

By acquiring the Provident Stadium, Leo Group capacity will expand to produce 52 MW of green energy per hour. That’s enough green electricity to power over 94,000 houses for a full year!

Leo Group’s Managing Director, Danny Sawrij, said: “We are very excited about this business development and appreciate the cooperation of Bradford Council .

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:25 pm
andycapp
Now as most recognise this post for the intended trolling that it is I have another theory as to why the leo group might become involved.
Originally a mink farm in swalesmoor queensbury the firm have grown into a leading player in the animal waste products business and have shown an efficient grasp on diversity in their business methods.
They could see Bradford bulls and the brand name and future success as a very efficient means of promoting their primary business.
Developing the stadium and using part of the land for other diverse commercial interests might be part of the plan.

Re: Leo Group - Danny Sawrij

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:40 pm
pie.warrior
Free-scoring winger
hopefully they know that Bradford Bulls is a rugby team and not a field full of dead cows (fallen stock) they might be wondering how many mega watts they can get from processing them
