New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:57 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2089
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Do you know if it's feasible to visit New York from Toronto?


I've not done it myself, but I imagine so. You'd be able to get a flight, which takes only around 90minutes (or a 9hour drive, which isn't as horrible as it sounds).

St Catherine's is on the way if you chose to drive, which is a big wine producing region if you're into wine. Then you have Niagara Falls, I wouldn't recommend staying here, the town itself is a bit Blackpool-esque. Then a drive through New York State.

When I went over there in 2015, we landed at Boston & hired a car and did a loop back to Boston over a couple of weeks via Montreal & Toronto. The roads up there are big and pretty much empty outside of the cities, and you're driving through virtually untouched forest/countryside.
Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:32 pm
rickster
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jul 12, 2008 3:46 pm
Posts: 339
Completely doable Hudd Shay. Did it myself last month. NY for 9 days then one hour plane journey to Toronto. Coach to Niagara for the day, great experience but agree it's pretty commercial but unforgettable. Took in a Blue Jays baseball game and couple of nice beers as well.
