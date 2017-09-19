Hudd-Shay wrote: Do you know if it's feasible to visit New York from Toronto?

I've not done it myself, but I imagine so. You'd be able to get a flight, which takes only around 90minutes (or a 9hour drive, which isn't as horrible as it sounds).St Catherine's is on the way if you chose to drive, which is a big wine producing region if you're into wine. Then you have Niagara Falls, I wouldn't recommend staying here, the town itself is a bit Blackpool-esque. Then a drive through New York State.When I went over there in 2015, we landed at Boston & hired a car and did a loop back to Boston over a couple of weeks via Montreal & Toronto. The roads up there are big and pretty much empty outside of the cities, and you're driving through virtually untouched forest/countryside.