griff1998 wrote: If they get big crowds - and maintain them - they'll soon be in $uperleague on merit.



The folk looking over their shoulders are at Shuddersfield, Salford, Wakefield, Leigh, Cas Vegas and, of course, promotion will drift further out of reach. You'll soon need a couple of Degsies to buy your way in.



Remains to be seen, obviously.

Good Morning Griff hope you are well??I myself welcome any new team to our RL family, though not at the expense of any existing Clubs,I watched the Wolfpacks game on Sunday and was very impressed by them, 3 tries scored by ex Leythers,I'm also looking forward to Sheff games this season, and hope you go well, I think the Championship will be a great League this year.