Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:16 am
bentleyman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1665
Location: The Restaurant at the end of the Universe
Toronto will be playing their Challenge Cup games in the Uk in the ground next to Manchester City

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:55 pm
the fax in asia
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 84
Location: Bangkok
MR. Bentleyman I bow to your superior kmnowledge.

However are not Toronto then missing a trick especially if (when) they progress and get a juicy tie against Saints or Wigan ?
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C

From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:52 am
halifaxjohn
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 24, 2009 4:44 pm
Posts: 6697
Location: Elysium Fields
the fax in asia wrote:
MR. Bentleyman I bow to your superior kmnowledge.

However are not Toronto then missing a trick especially if (when) they progress and get a juicy tie against Saints or Wigan ?


Good morning.
I wonder if my friend Bentleyman means their home ties.
And Behold, a pale horse. And on his back his name was death.

The weekend starts on a Monday.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:01 pm
bentleyman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1665
Location: The Restaurant at the end of the Universe
halifaxjohn wrote:
Good morning.
I wonder if my friend Bentleyman means their home ties.

Yes HJ if Toronto are drawn @ " HOME" The games will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:59 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1624
New sponsor, captain and home kit unveiled today:

https://www.torontowolfpack.com/2017/01 ... away-kits/
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:00 pm
Halifax1989
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 256
DGM wrote:
New sponsor, captain and home kit unveiled today:

https://www.torontowolfpack.com/2017/01 ... away-kits/



Cant help but admire the way theyre being run so far. Massive sponsor, sold more season tickets than half the teams in SL, big media presence. Hope they get it right on the field as well now.
