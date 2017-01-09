n empsall wrote:
A big problem I see. Will the championship 1 clubs be able to raise a team to go to Canada. As most of the championship players will have other more important jobs which will come first as they will be the players main source of income. Time off from these jobs may not be possible for some players. Which could leave the club short or very under strengthed.
Every employee has x amount of annual leave they can take and every self-employed person has the ability to take leave. The fixtures have been out a number of weeks already, giving players ample time to book any dates off where necessary.
As someone else has said above, these employers know that they employ a part-time sportsperson and with that will come times when they have to leave early or take impromptu days off.
The chance for these lads to go on a FREE trip, to one of the best cities in the world, to play rugby league, with a bunch of their mates - is one I imagine most will grab with both hands. If they're making themselves available for trips to Whitehaven, Hemel, Workington etc, they'll be available for a trip to Toronto.
Thurs - Travel. Depart (for example) 12noon UK time, and you're there for 3pm local time.
Friday - captains run (2/3 hours max).
Saturday - Game Day
Sunday - Travel home. Depart 8am local time, and you'll arrive back in the UK for 9pm.
Plenty of time to sample what the city has to offer, as well as professionally preparing for the match.