No team will be sacrificed, team swill get relegated for finishing bottom that's how promotion and relegation works as hull kr made way for leigh this season, or are you outraged over that also, we're hull kr sacrificed or were they just not good enough last year? I personally was never a fan of stopping promotion n relegation and feel that is what has done more damage than anything, not being able to be promoted for years n years has resulted in a gulf between SL and the championship.



No team has the right to be in super league same way every team has the opportunity to win their place in super league irrespective of where they are from



They have started at the bottom with aspirations of getting into super league and a backer who will do his best to get them there and has the funds to do so, but the club also has the potential to be self sufficient selling 5k season tickets to a championship 1 team is a good start and with the success of being promoted will only increase attendances.



I find it funny singling out Toronto for no real justified reason they have been given no special treatment whatsoever when Bradford are going to be liquidated and a brand new club will be given a spot in the championship......