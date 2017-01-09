WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:15 pm
n empsall wrote:
A big problem I see. Will the championship 1 clubs be able to raise a team to go to Canada. As most of the championship players will have other more important jobs which will come first as they will be the players main source of income. Time off from these jobs may not be possible for some players. Which could leave the club short or very under strengthed.


Every employee has x amount of annual leave they can take and every self-employed person has the ability to take leave. The fixtures have been out a number of weeks already, giving players ample time to book any dates off where necessary.

As someone else has said above, these employers know that they employ a part-time sportsperson and with that will come times when they have to leave early or take impromptu days off.

The chance for these lads to go on a FREE trip, to one of the best cities in the world, to play rugby league, with a bunch of their mates - is one I imagine most will grab with both hands. If they're making themselves available for trips to Whitehaven, Hemel, Workington etc, they'll be available for a trip to Toronto.

Thurs - Travel. Depart (for example) 12noon UK time, and you're there for 3pm local time.
Friday - captains run (2/3 hours max).
Saturday - Game Day
Sunday - Travel home. Depart 8am local time, and you'll arrive back in the UK for 9pm.

Plenty of time to sample what the city has to offer, as well as professionally preparing for the match.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:47 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
They will not take anybodys place they are starting at the bottom and will have to work their way up. If ther get promoted it will be deserved as it will be if they get promoted to superleague. There are plenty of "heartland" clubs that are a million miles from getting to super league for many reasons, and not one of them reasons is Toronto wolfpack


Yer but again I ask who will be the sacrificial lambs who get the chop from SL to make way for them and then will drop like a stone????

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:12 pm
Fax4Life wrote:
Yer but again I ask who will be the sacrificial lambs who get the chop from SL to make way for them and then will drop like a stone????


No team will be sacrificed, team swill get relegated for finishing bottom that's how promotion and relegation works as hull kr made way for leigh this season, or are you outraged over that also, we're hull kr sacrificed or were they just not good enough last year? I personally was never a fan of stopping promotion n relegation and feel that is what has done more damage than anything, not being able to be promoted for years n years has resulted in a gulf between SL and the championship.

No team has the right to be in super league same way every team has the opportunity to win their place in super league irrespective of where they are from

They have started at the bottom with aspirations of getting into super league and a backer who will do his best to get them there and has the funds to do so, but the club also has the potential to be self sufficient selling 5k season tickets to a championship 1 team is a good start and with the success of being promoted will only increase attendances.

I find it funny singling out Toronto for no real justified reason they have been given no special treatment whatsoever when Bradford are going to be liquidated and a brand new club will be given a spot in the championship......

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:27 pm
Fax4Life wrote:
Yer but again I ask who will be the sacrificial lambs who get the chop from SL to make way for them and then will drop like a stone????


Why would it be any different if Fax were to be promoted?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:41 pm
DGM wrote:
Why would it be any different if Fax were to be promoted?




100% AGREE .UP THE CANUKS.
Hope without planning is about as futile as waiting for a harvest without planting
-------------------------------------
THE FIRST THING TO MAKE A DREAM COME TRUE,IS TO WAKE UP
Users browsing this forum: Cassandra, dazednconfused, Dezzies_right_hook, Fax4Life, faxcar, faxfox and 109 guests

