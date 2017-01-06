WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:15 pm
I`m all for expansion of rugby league, what better advert to young hopefull players wanting get on in the game placing the thought of travelling to France and now Canada and who Knows if it goes well maybe a USA team next Its marketing dream for any sport
Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:29 pm
Norman Bates
diggory compton wrote:
Norman I'm sure as a die hard Fax fan you would never give up on your team no matter how many times they were in the brown stuff , I applaud all RL Fans as they are such great people,,I'm not sure what has really happened at the Bulls , but I do feel for them nobody likes seeing a team down and out .

Yes mate, we've all been there, and hopefully we won't return but I'll hold my breath on that one.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:16 pm
griff1998
The Fax Fanatic wrote:
I`m all for expansion of rugby league, what better advert to young hopefull players wanting get on in the game placing the thought of travelling to France and now Canada and who Knows if it goes well maybe a USA team next Its marketing dream for any sport


Mmmm - it's not as glamorous as it sounds.

Travel Thursday, train Friday, whistle-stop tour of Toronto, play Saturday, travel Sunday, lose 5 hours, then work at the day-job Monday. :SLEEPY:
Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:37 pm
HXSparky
It's a bit like airline cabin crew - they fly to all sorts of exotic places, but most of them never leave the airport - in fact many never even leave the 'plane. I agree with Griff, it'll be a bit of slog getting there and back, with a game of RL thrown in and no real chance to "see the sights". More interesting for any fans that go, but if it was me, I'd want to tie it in with a proper holiday in Canada (dream on!).

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:57 pm
The Toronto Wolfpack are one of the few positives in the game right now. They have somehow convinced people with Millions to get involved in a crazy idea and have managed to get International Sponsors and the National TV in Canada involved. They are taking all the risks and they are doing a great job in raising the games profile especially in North America. The RFL and clubs are not paying a cent for this opportunity. I can only wish them the best. I had lunch in Toronto in 2015 with CEO Eric Perez. He told me about this and I thought thats just so crazy. But he was so positive and told me who was involved. The 2 hours we spent was one of the best I have ever had in Rugby League. That positivity and different attitude is why I feel Toronto will be a massive success. I hope that in time we will see a Professional North American League. We already have a host of amateur teams in the USA and Canada.

The failing of Rugby League in ENgland and France are linked maybe to the traditions and how things have always been. The Sport is seen as unfashionable and skint. Toronto come with money and power. They are fresh and have a positive vibe. Should they enjoy success and get the crowds of 7K (which is very small for N Americans) then we could see maybe a NY team or whoever join them. The world is now much smaller. Fly to NY or Toronto for a long weekend is possible. Our Sport is the only one that can offer its clubs (and those connected with them) the opportunity to go to North America and play against a team from their own in a competitive match. For many thats a dream and gets people excited. Its something we can sell. But sadly as usual, many people would rather think negative and moan. Our sport has many positives but somehow it attracts so many people who think negative. I hope Toronto storm through the League and win SL. They have the potential to change the way our sport is thought of. We need Toronto to be a success as the whole game will benefit.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:31 pm
the fax in asia
In my present career I meet lots of people from the USA and Canada, I was very surprised at first by the amount of them who play rugby, albeit the Union version, ( I am hoping this venture by the Wolfpack will convert a few to league) .
My point is that rugby has been played 'over there' for donkeys years, and yes was seen by most of the public as a poor relation to their football,only played by guys who had failed to make the grade but wanted a run out every week, all the people I meet are very knowledgeable about the laws and subleties of both codes of rugby and tell me there is a decent following of both codes.
One of the veterans I have enjoyed crossing paths with in this part of the world is an ex Canadian International by the name of Eddie Evans, and a more diehard enthusiast about the sport of rugby you will find hard to meet.
My point is do not dismiss this as some 'fad' by a few people with more Money than sense, like L B C , I hope Wolfpack are a success and spread the gospel according to league.
Like others previously mentioned, with the squad assembled by them it is going to be hard for the teams in C 2 and some cricket scores should be expected, this will not help the game short time, but how much bitching would there be if they were put straight into the Championship, remember the uproar about Catalan!
A final point, the likes of Fu fu and Beswick might have gone for a final hurrah, but do not underestimate the strength in depth of the local boys.
This is my humble opinion of course, detractors welcome.
Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:32 pm
n empsall
A big problem I see. Will the championship 1 clubs be able to raise a team to go to Canada. As most of the championship players will have other more important jobs which will come first as they will be the players main source of income. Time off from these jobs may not be possible for some players. Which could leave the club short or very under strengthed.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:56 pm
HXSparky
It's possible that a couple of players might struggle, but employers of part-time sportsmen know that there will be occasions when they need time off work. Everyone knows when the games in Canada are, so it should be possible to schedule time off given the advance notice available.

I'm not a fan of this initiative at all, but it's creating a bit of interest which is no bad thing. If it sparks off interest in professional RL in Canada and even the USA, then that's a good thing, but I just can't see the transatlantic experiment continuing given the expense involved. France works (it's an affordable holiday if folk plan it in), but Canada?

I do wish them well. Cricket scores if they have a stable team, but there could be a few surprises if they have a few injuries. Assuming they're promoted, I suspect that the Championship (which is getting more competitive) may be more of a challenge than they imagine.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 9:12 am
griff1998
n empsall wrote:
A big problem I see. Will the championship 1 clubs be able to raise a team to go to Canada. As most of the championship players will have other more important jobs which will come first as they will be the players main source of income. Time off from these jobs may not be possible for some players. Which could leave the club short or very under strengthed.


They went to Toulouse. It's still a Thursday to Sunday trip.

I accept York arrived shorthanded but there were different issues there - registration and eligibility.
