The Toronto Wolfpack are one of the few positives in the game right now. They have somehow convinced people with Millions to get involved in a crazy idea and have managed to get International Sponsors and the National TV in Canada involved. They are taking all the risks and they are doing a great job in raising the games profile especially in North America. The RFL and clubs are not paying a cent for this opportunity. I can only wish them the best. I had lunch in Toronto in 2015 with CEO Eric Perez. He told me about this and I thought thats just so crazy. But he was so positive and told me who was involved. The 2 hours we spent was one of the best I have ever had in Rugby League. That positivity and different attitude is why I feel Toronto will be a massive success. I hope that in time we will see a Professional North American League. We already have a host of amateur teams in the USA and Canada.



The failing of Rugby League in ENgland and France are linked maybe to the traditions and how things have always been. The Sport is seen as unfashionable and skint. Toronto come with money and power. They are fresh and have a positive vibe. Should they enjoy success and get the crowds of 7K (which is very small for N Americans) then we could see maybe a NY team or whoever join them. The world is now much smaller. Fly to NY or Toronto for a long weekend is possible. Our Sport is the only one that can offer its clubs (and those connected with them) the opportunity to go to North America and play against a team from their own in a competitive match. For many thats a dream and gets people excited. Its something we can sell. But sadly as usual, many people would rather think negative and moan. Our sport has many positives but somehow it attracts so many people who think negative. I hope Toronto storm through the League and win SL. They have the potential to change the way our sport is thought of. We need Toronto to be a success as the whole game will benefit.