In my present career I meet lots of people from the USA and Canada, I was very surprised at first by the amount of them who play rugby, albeit the Union version, ( I am hoping this venture by the Wolfpack will convert a few to league) .
My point is that rugby has been played 'over there' for donkeys years, and yes was seen by most of the public as a poor relation to their football,only played by guys who had failed to make the grade but wanted a run out every week, all the people I meet are very knowledgeable about the laws and subleties of both codes of rugby and tell me there is a decent following of both codes.
One of the veterans I have enjoyed crossing paths with in this part of the world is an ex Canadian International by the name of Eddie Evans, and a more diehard enthusiast about the sport of rugby you will find hard to meet.
My point is do not dismiss this as some 'fad' by a few people with more Money than sense, like L B C , I hope Wolfpack are a success and spread the gospel according to league.
Like others previously mentioned, with the squad assembled by them it is going to be hard for the teams in C 2 and some cricket scores should be expected, this will not help the game short time, but how much bitching would there be if they were put straight into the Championship, remember the uproar about Catalan!
A final point, the likes of Fu fu and Beswick might have gone for a final hurrah, but do not underestimate the strength in depth of the local boys.
This is my humble opinion of course, detractors welcome.