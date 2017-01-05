griff1998

DemonUK wrote: Think that total is actually 3 diggory and only one of them will play regularly. Rhys Jacks an American and a Canadian 17 year old not heard of any more than that



That's more like it. And they'll train over here in Briggus.

Encouraged wrote: Oh how I laughed at how the Toronto big 'ed said he is going to "raise the standard of RL in the UK" and that his "superstar athletes" will require only a "little bit of up-skilling in order to convert to rugby league"



Richard Head of the highest order. Typical North American attitude.



If they can attract 7000 crowds, they deserve to take the place of a less well supported "traditional" club. It's a harsh world - if nobody wants to watch you, play at a lower level.



If they can attract 7000 crowds, they deserve to take the place of a less well supported "traditional" club. It's a harsh world - if nobody wants to watch you, play at a lower level.

And I wouldn't under-estimate the potential of NFL and CFL rejects as potential RL players. These players have transferable skills.

I hope it's a success, I'd like to think that everybody on here wants it to be a success but only time will tell. diggory compton

Norman Bates wrote: I hope it's a success, I'd like to think that everybody on here wants it to be a success but only time will tell.

Norm, I hate seeing any club fail, I'm gutted for Bradford.

diggory compton wrote: Norm, I hate seeing any club fail, I'm gutted for Bradford.

So am I.

DGM wrote: wow! Go give your mouth a good wipe mate, you're frothing all over the place.



I merely addressed a couple of points made earlier on the thread regarding playing getting/taking time off to travel to Canada, and the under of 'homegrown' players in their squad (and I use the term 'homegrown' very loosely at this early stage). You're flying off the handle at me like I personally been running the RFL for the last 30 years, calm down.



This right here is one of the strange by-products of the Toronto bid - vitriol I suppose would be the word.



To try and address your points calmly and in a polite fashion;



There are 5 'homegrown' players in their squad for 2017. Will any of them get any game time, yes I think they will. partly because they're playing in league 1, so the standard isn't great and they should be able to not look too far out of place, and secondly because Toronto haven't built up a huge squad (in terms of numbers). A few injuries and these lads will be called up.

One thing that the Toronto club have said all along is that they do not want to rely on foreign imports, and they hope to build on the fledgling youth set up in Canada and also tap into the NFL and other sports 'cast-offs' in North America.



A heartland club "sacrificed". No club is making way for Toronto, League 1 is going from 15 teams in 2016, to 16 teams next year. Also, with the current league structure as it is now, it means that they have to earn their place in SL, they won't be plonked there like we've seen with clubs in the past. this is surely the right way to go?

Somehow linking the demise of one club by the inclusion of another is quite naïve really. Maybe you've said that because of the recent news on Bradford, but their demise has been in the making for the past 10 years, mainly through inept management of the club, and any subsequent club going to the wall (which I hope doesn't happen), will be through their own doing. .

If Halifax were to get promoted, and say Wakefield relegated, how would that be any different? And why would Wakefield be more likely to survive if their relegation is at the hands of a heartlands club?



I share your dream, a French league, a UK league and a North American league - that would be great for the sport, but that just isn't doable now and takes time.



One of the main differences in the Toronto bid is that they approached us. They want to be part of it, they want to invest in our sport, and they're willing to foot the bill for it. The RFL would be mental to turn them and their investment away, especially since the RFL will carry no risk what so ever. I've followed their story quite closely, as I said before, I've family there and I love the city and region. Whilst someone could describe what they're saying as spin, and in a way they're right, there are tangible signs that this could work too.



You've realised you've massively contradicted yourself there though. In one point you're saying the heartlands are strong and why should we need these extra teams, but in another point you say the game in this country is weak. It IS weak, I agree. There are probably only 5 actually strong heartland clubs at the moment.



Your analogy about businesses only expanding when strong is also a poor one really. If a business is struggling and they do nothing, they'll die. Businesses have to adapt and so do we as a sport. Also, unlike a business expanding or investing, this (from our/the RFL's point of view) is completely free.

I am not in Bronie point scoring so acpet your point about they 'want to be part of RL' fair enough but you nit pick on my point about the game being strong - it sin't I was saying that when and if Toronto get into SL then a team WILL have to drop out and that will hurt them, yes i admit i am a fan of P&R so I should say tough but I am annoyed that whilst RL in England is weak right now we seem more bothered about jumping at any money man promising the world from anywhere else than supporting our teams in this country. As for a business wrong mate they do not expand when they are struggling they consolidate.

I am sure you will come back with some more clever answers but this is end of story for me I am sick of RL right now tbh

