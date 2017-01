Encouraged wrote: Oh how I laughed at how the Toronto big 'ed said he is going to "raise the standard of RL in the UK" and that his "superstar athletes" will require only a "little bit of up-skilling in order to convert to rugby league"



Richard Head of the highest order. Typical North American attitude.

If they can attract 7000 crowds, they deserve to take the place of a less well supported "traditional" club. It's a harsh world - if nobody wants to watch you, play at a lower level.And I wouldn't under-estimate the potential of NFL and CFL rejects as potential RL players. These players have transferable skills.