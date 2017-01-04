DGM wrote:
Self-employed people do take holidays, you know
Imagine the thought of travelling to a fantastic city like Toronto, completely free, with your mates, to play RL - horrific!
It's an 8-hour flight. I have family in the Toronto area, and have been fortunate to visit a few times. The flight is not an arduous one, and with the games being on a Saturday, sides could fly in on the Thursday and home on the Sunday. 2/3 days off max. I imagine the trip from Whitehaven/Workington to Hemel/Oxford/Skolars will be a good 5/6 hour drive anyway.
For 2017, they have two Canadians in the squad, Rhys Jacks and Quinn Ngawati. Two Americans; Ryan Burroughs and Joe Eichner. And one Jamaican; Nathan Campbell.
You have swallowed the spin like many others and I have seen this many many times before with other 'expansion' clubs over the last 30 years and more where people like you believe what that the spin doctors want you to believe, I ask will these guys get in the first team regularly or at all?
The main problem with Toronto is the logistics of this plus being the biggest issue that if they get into SL a current
SL club will have to be sacrificed
to make way for them which may end up with them doing a Bradford and going bust but hey you and the Fat Controller and his cronies at the RFL keep on believing that a SL made up of 2 French clubs, a London club (who have never won over enough of the 6 million people who live in the capital in 30 years) and a Canadian team will be great for RL in England. Er yer right lots of games with no away fans and no atmosphere whilst heartland towns where the game is strong will be down to just 8, is that good for the game in THIS country????
My dream is that there is a decent league in France with French teams full of mostly French players and the same in Canada before you call me a dinosaur pal!
Can people like you not see that the game in this country is weak and if you were a business you would only expand when things are going well and you are strong enough, you telling me having Sheffield, York and now Bradford all on their knees puts RL in a good place right now? Plus what does this leave clubs outside SL with to play for - nothing as the dream of playing SL will be over as my guess is the RFL will shut the door again once they have what they want.
I dis-pare RL is a great game run by idiots who have self interest and not the greater good of the game at heart = no future.
