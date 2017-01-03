(Website)

Norman Bates

Myself personally I welcome the Wolfpack and whatever they bring to RL, apparently Premier Sports are showing all their games next season, I for one will be subscribing to Premier Sports to see how they run.With the squad Paul Rowley has assembled it should be very interesting,if as expected they get promoted to the Championship it will be a great League in 2018, along with Tolouse and the other teams participating.

The issue I have is that it will be difficult for Champ 1 players to get time off, OK, they may see it as a holiday and a trip to over the pond but I guess they could have done that with a weekend in France, but they didn't.

Coming this way is not an issue, they are a full time team.

Oh, and if they are offering discounted fan seats on the plane I may take them up next season just as long as we aren't ships in the night, so to speak. griff1998

Website Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am16008Warrington Think that total is actually 3 diggory and only one of them will play regularly. Rhys Jacks an American and a Canadian 17 year old not heard of any more than that 2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!! halifaxjohn

DemonUK wrote: Think that total is actually 3 diggory and only one of them will play regularly. Rhys Jacks an American and a Canadian 17 year old not heard of any more than that



The three my grandsons Halifaxwilliam and Halifaxmattew met on Christmas Day morning were from Australia and America.

They were introduces to us by an English member of the squad.

All four were to begin training with all of their colloquies on 2nd January.

They have been training based at Brighouse and looked ready and fit now.

Going back to another post on here, Rugby League already attracts good crowds in Toronto and the players at least see a future fore it.

Nice lads,

They were introduces to us by an English member of the squad.

All four were to begin training with all of their colloquies on 2nd January.

They have been training based at Brighouse and looked ready and fit now.

Going back to another post on here, Rugby League already attracts good crowds in Toronto and the players at least see a future fore it.

Nice lads,

rickster wrote: Farcical having a Canadian team in the comp. My biggest concern, if that's the word , is the fact that part time players are going to have to take about a week's leave from their jobs to play a game of rugby in Canada. Some players are just not going to be able to play especially self employed. Another mad idea.



Self-employed people do take holidays, you know



Imagine the thought of travelling to a fantastic city like Toronto, completely free, with your mates, to play RL - horrific!



It's an 8-hour flight. I have family in the Toronto area, and have been fortunate to visit a few times. The flight is not an arduous one, and with the games being on a Saturday, sides could fly in on the Thursday and home on the Sunday. 2/3 days off max. I imagine the trip from Whitehaven/Workington to Hemel/Oxford/Skolars will be a good 5/6 hour drive anyway.







Imagine the thought of travelling to a fantastic city like Toronto, completely free, with your mates, to play RL - horrific!



diggory compton wrote: That's pretty much what I meant to say DGM, Ionly you described it better.

