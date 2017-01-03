WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

 
Post a reply

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:35 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2955
Location: Fax Vegas
diggory compton wrote:
Norman what is your concern?It will be the same for the Wolfpack travelling over here, if you mean Finance then I think the Canadian Owner, Mr Perez has agreed to pay opposing teams travel and Hotel bills,only problem really is taking time off work , I'm sure most teams and players will treat it as a bonus Holiday.
Myself personally I welcome the Wolfpack and whatever they bring to RL, apparently Premier Sports are showing all their games next season, I for one will be subscribing to Premier Sports to see how they run.With the squad Paul Rowley has assembled it should be very interesting,if as expected they get promoted to the Championship it will be a great League in 2018, along with Tolouse and the other teams participating.
By the way Good Luck for 2017.Ian. :thumb:


The issue I have is that it will be difficult for Champ 1 players to get time off, OK, they may see it as a holiday and a trip to over the pond but I guess they could have done that with a weekend in France, but they didn't.
Coming this way is not an issue, they are a full time team.
I do actually welcome their inclusion, and at SL level it mat well work but I just believe it will be difficult at the lower level.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:36 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2955
Location: Fax Vegas
Oh, and if they are offering discounted fan seats on the plane I may take them up next season just as long as we aren't ships in the night, so to speak.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:11 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4605
diggory compton wrote:
Norman what is your concern?It will be the same for the Wolfpack travelling over here......


They'll all live over here, Ian. They'll just travel to Canada for the home games. The only difference is that they won't come home in their blocks of home games.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:56 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 443
Location: weatherfield
griff1998 wrote:
They'll all live over here, Ian. They'll just travel to Canada for the home games. The only difference is that they won't come home in their blocks of home games.

Griff ,I'm sure I've read somewhere that the Wolfpack have around about 6 US or Canadian players.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:33 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16006
Location: Warrington
Think that total is actually 3 diggory and only one of them will play regularly. Rhys Jacks an American and a Canadian 17 year old not heard of any more than that
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:28 am
halifaxjohn User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 24, 2009 4:44 pm
Posts: 6691
Location: Elysium Fields
DemonUK wrote:
Think that total is actually 3 diggory and only one of them will play regularly. Rhys Jacks an American and a Canadian 17 year old not heard of any more than that


The three my grandsons Halifaxwilliam and Halifaxmattew met on Christmas Day morning were from Australia and America.
They were introduces to us by an English member of the squad.
All four were to begin training with all of their colloquies on 2nd January.
They have been training based at Brighouse and looked ready and fit now.
Going back to another post on here, Rugby League already attracts good crowds in Toronto and the players at least see a future fore it.
Nice lads,
:CLAP:
And Behold, a pale horse. And on his back his name was death.

The weekend starts on a Monday.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:26 am
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2160
Location: Shuddersfield
halifaxjohn wrote:
The three my grandsons Halifaxwilliam and Halifaxmattew met on Christmas Day morning were from Australia and America.
They were introduces to us by an English member of the squad.
All four were to begin training with all of their colloquies on 2nd January.
They have been training based at Brighouse and looked ready and fit now.
Going back to another post on here, Rugby League already attracts good crowds in Toronto and the players at least see a future fore it.
Nice lads,
:CLAP:

What? Been on the shandy John? :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: New "darlings of RL" Toronto Wolfpack

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:41 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1584
rickster wrote:
Farcical having a Canadian team in the comp. My biggest concern, if that's the word , is the fact that part time players are going to have to take about a week's leave from their jobs to play a game of rugby in Canada. Some players are just not going to be able to play especially self employed. Another mad idea.


Self-employed people do take holidays, you know :lol:

Imagine the thought of travelling to a fantastic city like Toronto, completely free, with your mates, to play RL - horrific!

It's an 8-hour flight. I have family in the Toronto area, and have been fortunate to visit a few times. The flight is not an arduous one, and with the games being on a Saturday, sides could fly in on the Thursday and home on the Sunday. 2/3 days off max. I imagine the trip from Whitehaven/Workington to Hemel/Oxford/Skolars will be a good 5/6 hour drive anyway.



For 2017, they have two Canadians in the squad, Rhys Jacks and Quinn Ngawati. Two Americans; Ryan Burroughs and Joe Eichner. And one Jamaican; Nathan Campbell.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hudd-Shay, Inoffski1, mr t hall and 113 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,4131,90475,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  