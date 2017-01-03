diggory compton wrote:
Norman what is your concern?It will be the same for the Wolfpack travelling over here, if you mean Finance then I think the Canadian Owner, Mr Perez has agreed to pay opposing teams travel and Hotel bills,only problem really is taking time off work , I'm sure most teams and players will treat it as a bonus Holiday.
Myself personally I welcome the Wolfpack and whatever they bring to RL, apparently Premier Sports are showing all their games next season, I for one will be subscribing to Premier Sports to see how they run.With the squad Paul Rowley has assembled it should be very interesting,if as expected they get promoted to the Championship it will be a great League in 2018, along with Tolouse and the other teams participating.
By the way Good Luck for 2017.Ian.
The issue I have is that it will be difficult for Champ 1 players to get time off, OK, they may see it as a holiday and a trip to over the pond but I guess they could have done that with a weekend in France, but they didn't.
Coming this way is not an issue, they are a full time team.
I do actually welcome their inclusion, and at SL level it mat well work but I just believe it will be difficult at the lower level.