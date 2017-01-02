Happy new year to ALL Fax fans!!!
I just had a look on the Toronto website and notice that they have acquired a strong set of players including FF Moi Moi, Bob Beswick, QLT to name only a few.
It really gets my goat this expansion rubbish and although it is exciting for many, who will suffer as a result - basically anyone in CH1 is pretty much resigned to staying there now.
I just had a look on the Toronto website and notice that they have acquired a strong set of players including FF Moi Moi, Bob Beswick, QLT to name only a few.
It really gets my goat this expansion rubbish and although it is exciting for many, who will suffer as a result - basically anyone in CH1 is pretty much resigned to staying there now.