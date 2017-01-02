I am currently writing a piece about sporting derbies, the culture around them, the history, what it means to sports in a wider sense etc. etc. etc. Im gonna be doing loads of research into our great derby, just as much out of interest as for the writing so I need all sorts of info before I start.I would like to know the number of derbies there has ever been. Not surprised if no one knows the exact number seen as there has been hundreds of them. Im not expecting detailed records to have been kept of like every friendly we have played against them or whatever, I can get round that in the writing by putting competitive derbies I guess. Another dodgy area is pre-RFL, so the period from KR's foundation in 1882-1895 but whatever info or help available is greatly appreciated!More help would be different competitions we have played in. I can look up the comps year by year to get more details but I would like absolutely as much info as I can get if possible. Obviously I know like Challenge Cup, the league, yorkshire cup, premiership, floodlit trophy etc. all the well known ones but I am wondering if there was anything more obscure that was played right back in the day.Like I say, whatever info you can give me, whatever tips for where to look I will really appreciate!