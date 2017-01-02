WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sandow - Street Fighting

Re: Sandow - Street Fighting

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:01 pm
the flying biscuit
Lebron James wrote:
If we banned rugby players for having a bit of a brawl off the pitch there would be no players left

Quite. ...back in the day players like Bobbie Goulding were allowed a bit of community service after a street brawl and a GBH charge.

The games gone soft. ..

Re: Sandow - Street Fighting

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:20 am
roopy
The only reason he was charged is because of his high profile.
This is how cousins say hello in Cherbourg.
He has always said he has to stay out of Cherbourg because everyone wants to take him down a peg or two for being successful - which is a sad indictment on a community that has always had a massive chip on it's shoulder, since the days it was a mission station.

Re: Sandow - Street Fighting

Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:51 am
Smiffy27
Fatbelly wrote:
What a waste of talent.

That 1st 30 minutes at Wigan last season was the most sublime performance.
If he had stayed at the Wire and concentrated on the RL he could have gone onto have been one of Super Leagues all time greats.
Whilst I'm angry at the way he treated us fans and the Club, it's such a shame at what could have been.



I think you are spot on. For such a mixed up fellow the injury and being out of the game for so long, miles from home, wasn't good for Sandow. I've seen a few waste talent over the years but this one really takes some beating.

Re: Sandow - Street Fighting

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:19 pm
Superted
Someone will no doubt take offence and call racism on this, but, Sandow is following the same path as many young, uber talented aboriginal kids have done in the past) - there's something culturally and socially that seems to impact their ability to focus on their career and professionalism - there are deep routed ties to their local communities, which are usually not the best environment for a professional athlete to thrive, whether that be as a result of behavioural issues or other vices like drink, drugs, gambling.... All something Sandow has struggled with quite publically.

My understanding is that this video is not the result of a dispute, but is actually a pre-arranged 'prize fight' that the locals then gamble on - he's been involved in a few over the last couple of weeks. Pretty common place in the community. Madness.....
