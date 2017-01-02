What a waste of talent.
That 1st 30 minutes at Wigan last season was the most sublime performance.
If he had stayed at the Wire and concentrated on the RL he could have gone onto have been one of Super Leagues all time greats.
Whilst I'm angry at the way he treated us fans and the Club, it's such a shame at what could have been.
