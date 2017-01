The Milky Bar Kid wrote:



#BREAKING: Former NRL star Chris Sandow has been charged by police over a wild street brawl in rural Queensland. @bhockings #9News Retweeted Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane):#BREAKING: Former NRL star Chris Sandow has been charged by police over a wild street brawl in rural Queensland. @bhockings #9News https://t.co/aCDul0vJNm

Your link wouldn`t work on my PC. I have attached another one from the Daily Telegraph.The clip is definitely Sandow. He now has no chance of obtaining a contract in the NRL.It looks like his only opportunity to resurrect his Rugby League career, will be in SuperLeague..........