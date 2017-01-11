WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:02 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24124
Location: West Yorkshire
    Stop rising to it. He'll be declaring Graeme Horne a better return on investment than Gareth Ellis next. Oh wait, he already did. :lol:
    Image

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:11 pm
    ccs
    Free-scoring winger

    Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
    Posts: 2382
    It's a shame he doesn't practice what he preaches, because then he wouldn't be posting on here at all.

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:31 pm
    Mrs Barista
    Gold RLFANS Member
    Gold RLFANS Member

    Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
    Posts: 24124
    Location: West Yorkshire
    ccs wrote:
    It's a shame he doesn't practice what he preaches, because then he wouldn't be posting on here at all.

    He doesn't reserve his trolling for us. Here's what he tried to goad Salford fans with at the end of 2015.
    keiththered wrote:
    Your whole club has come over as a joke this season. I feel sorry for your loyal supporters having to endure the shenanigans that have gone on this year. Being beaten by a Championship side is bad enough as you already knew but being stuffed that way is enough to make anyone weep.

    Awkward, that. Gone in 90 seconds and everything. :lol:
    Image

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:33 pm
    Keiththered
    Strong-running second rower

    Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
    Posts: 486
    Hessle Roader wrote:
    When I need your advice on any subject then I will know I'm in trouble. Off you go and discuss Rovers matters on Rovers board.


    You may not have noticed but the topic is Friendly v Hull KR. You do not seem able to post on the topic only to offer personal insults in the way of all true trolls.

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:37 pm
    Keiththered
    Strong-running second rower

    Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
    Posts: 486
    Hessle Roader wrote:
    When I need your advice on any subject then I will know I'm in trouble. Off you go and discuss Rovers matters on Rovers board.


    You may not have noticed but the topic is Friendly v Hull KR

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:39 pm
    Mrs Barista
    Gold RLFANS Member
    Gold RLFANS Member

    Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
    Posts: 24124
    Location: West Yorkshire
    Keiththered wrote:
    You may not have noticed but the topic is Friendly v Hull KR. You do not seem able to post on the topic only to offer personal insults in the way of all true trolls.

    What a hypocrite. Remember that time you went on a Salford topic about their 6 potential signings to simply goad them about a result and state pity for them? Mind you, two days before your (as it turned out) historic visit to Wembley, you probably had a bit of SL swagger about you. All gone now obviously. Shame that.
    Image

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:33 am
    Irregular Hoops
    Free-scoring winger
    Free-scoring winger

    Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
    Posts: 2225
    Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
    Have the details for Rovers civic reception been announced yet?

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:53 pm
    unknownlegend
    Cheeky half-back
    Cheeky half-back

    Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
    Posts: 516
    Location: West Hull
    For me it was just a "practice match" (never a friendly) and if we really wanted to win it we could have by putting a stronger team out. We know that and I think most Rovers fans know that. The team we had out you could see really tried but it was only ever going one way and if by some strange happening we had won, there would have been some strong comments from Rovers fans flying about. We will gauge our team against Salford and them against a full SL team in the middle 8's. It's a long season.
    If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

    Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

    Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:34 am
    RoverAndOut
    Eddie Hemmings's Wig

    Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:36 am
    Posts: 114
    unknownlegend wrote:
    For me it was just a "practice match" (never a friendly) and if we really wanted to win it we could have by putting a stronger team out. .


    It was just that "practice". I think that it showed that your youth team as a whole is not up to a middle 8s standard team. I don't think anyone would expect them all to be at that level in their development and if they were they would likely be on loan at lower end SL, upper end Championship teams already.

    We played what was in front of us, that's all we could do. The comments about over celebration and civic receptions are a bit boring, as they are trotted about by either side in these instances.

    In the end we had a contested training session, in which both teams seem to have come through with a bit more match fitness and hopefully unscathed by injury.
