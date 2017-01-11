unknownlegend wrote: For me it was just a "practice match" (never a friendly) and if we really wanted to win it we could have by putting a stronger team out. .

It was just that "practice". I think that it showed that your youth team as a whole is not up to a middle 8s standard team. I don't think anyone would expect them all to be at that level in their development and if they were they would likely be on loan at lower end SL, upper end Championship teams already.We played what was in front of us, that's all we could do. The comments about over celebration and civic receptions are a bit boring, as they are trotted about by either side in these instances.In the end we had a contested training session, in which both teams seem to have come through with a bit more match fitness and hopefully unscathed by injury.