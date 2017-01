For me it was just a "practice match" (never a friendly) and if we really wanted to win it we could have by putting a stronger team out. We know that and I think most Rovers fans know that. The team we had out you could see really tried but it was only ever going one way and if by some strange happening we had won, there would have been some strong comments from Rovers fans flying about. We will gauge our team against Salford and them against a full SL team in the middle 8's. It's a long season.