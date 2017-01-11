Keiththered wrote: You may not have noticed but the topic is Friendly v Hull KR. You do not seem able to post on the topic only to offer personal insults in the way of all true trolls.

What a hypocrite. Remember that time you went on a Salford topic about their 6 potential signings to simply goad them about a result and state pity for them? Mind you, two days before your (as it turned out) historic visit to Wembley, you probably had a bit of SL swagger about you. All gone now obviously. Shame that.