Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:19 pm
Dave K. User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
I guess the proof of the pudding is in the eating but I'd still rather more of our senior squad got some game time in early on or I can see us blundering into early season games undercooked (I like that word) and lose some we'd expect to win.

Unfortunately, I think sheens will prove to be rovers' best signing for many a year


Personally I would have played 4/5 more firsteamers today, but I can understand Radfords thinking after the way we finished last year.

Still early, but agree on Sheens, has them well drilled and they looked good today.

Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:49 pm
Dave K. User avatar
Did Hadley play today,down on the bench, but can't remember him playing?

Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:08 pm
hull2524 User avatar
No he didnt
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:09 am
Smiggs User avatar
Sebasteeno wrote:
So after two friendlies it seems i was right (as usual) - Tuimavave is absolutely poop!


I think he'll struggle to get into the side this season. I reckon he's way down the pecking order now and only injuries will get him into the team.

Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:40 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
I think he'll be fine personally, Turgut, Downs and Fash are solid but don't really offer anything in terms of attack as of yet. I also think he's over taken Thompson who could become surplus to requirements once his contact is up.
Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:58 am
Chris71 User avatar
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not sure who'd take Green's place tbh. He has runs on the board from back end of last season IMO.


Whilst I agree in not being sure who would step in to take his place I have to say I have been disappointed in his performces so far considering he has been in the pre season games to stake a claim. If you look at the difference between his and Bowdens performances and the attitude then for me Green just hasnt cut it so far. As one of the very few senior players on the pitch yesterday he should have stood up and shown Radford he deserves a spot in the 17 but has done very little.

For a guy his size he just doesnt seem to use it and was pretty much non existant for me on Sunday. All the more disappointing after his performances early last season.

Thought with the obvious errors, mistiming and general inexperience of the pretty much U23's squad out there on Sunday the younger players did ok.
Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:58 am
Faithful One User avatar
the cal train wrote:
Was it Wray that kicked the 40/20? Very good sign to make first team debut and go and do that.


It was indeed. Great kick. Just unfortunate he gave the forward pass on the resulting set on their line, although there must have been a mix up with Turgut. Thought Wray responded well after his first kick if the game went out on the full, put in a few nice kicks throughout the game. Good start for the kid, with things to work on.

Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:50 pm
Chris28 User avatar
Dave K. wrote:
Personally I would have played 4/5 more firsteamers today, but I can understand Radfords thinking after the way we finished last year.

Still early, but agree on Sheens, has them well drilled and they looked good today.

I can too, but part of the fall off at the end of the season was celebrating the cup win for so long (understandably and I'm not moaning). I would hope that the upcoming games feature an increasing number of first teamers so that we can get a decent start to the season. I'm sure Radders and his coaching staff have it all planned though.

Agree on Sheens too. Wasn't there yesterday but a decent coach is half the battle for any team and if he's got them playing decent rugby at this stage, well, damn.
Re: Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:12 pm
Karen User avatar
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Whats the song played right after the final result ?(after old faithful) of course. :-)

Semisonic - Closing Time
UllFC wrote:
Didnt bother going today as its far too early in pre season to mean anything, did they say what the crowd was?

7,596
