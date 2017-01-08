Mrs Barista wrote: Not sure who'd take Green's place tbh. He has runs on the board from back end of last season IMO.

Whilst I agree in not being sure who would step in to take his place I have to say I have been disappointed in his performces so far considering he has been in the pre season games to stake a claim. If you look at the difference between his and Bowdens performances and the attitude then for me Green just hasnt cut it so far. As one of the very few senior players on the pitch yesterday he should have stood up and shown Radford he deserves a spot in the 17 but has done very little.For a guy his size he just doesnt seem to use it and was pretty much non existant for me on Sunday. All the more disappointing after his performances early last season.Thought with the obvious errors, mistiming and general inexperience of the pretty much U23's squad out there on Sunday the younger players did ok.