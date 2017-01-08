|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
I guess the proof of the pudding is in the eating but I'd still rather more of our senior squad got some game time in early on or I can see us blundering into early season games undercooked (I like that word) and lose some we'd expect to win.
Unfortunately, I think sheens will prove to be rovers' best signing for many a year
Personally I would have played 4/5 more firsteamers today, but I can understand Radfords thinking after the way we finished last year.
Still early, but agree on Sheens, has them well drilled and they looked good today.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Did Hadley play today,down on the bench, but can't remember him playing?
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4326
|
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:09 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9108
Location: Hull
|
Sebasteeno wrote:
So after two friendlies it seems i was right (as usual) - Tuimavave is absolutely poop!
I think he'll struggle to get into the side this season. I reckon he's way down the pecking order now and only injuries will get him into the team.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9036
Location: King George Dock
|
I think he'll be fine personally, Turgut, Downs and Fash are solid but don't really offer anything in terms of attack as of yet. I also think he's over taken Thompson who could become surplus to requirements once his contact is up.
|
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:58 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3921
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Not sure who'd take Green's place tbh. He has runs on the board from back end of last season IMO.
Whilst I agree in not being sure who would step in to take his place I have to say I have been disappointed in his performces so far considering he has been in the pre season games to stake a claim. If you look at the difference between his and Bowdens performances and the attitude then for me Green just hasnt cut it so far. As one of the very few senior players on the pitch yesterday he should have stood up and shown Radford he deserves a spot in the 17 but has done very little.
For a guy his size he just doesnt seem to use it and was pretty much non existant for me on Sunday. All the more disappointing after his performances early last season.
Thought with the obvious errors, mistiming and general inexperience of the pretty much U23's squad out there on Sunday the younger players did ok.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:58 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1535
Location: Top of the East Stand
|
the cal train wrote:
Was it Wray that kicked the 40/20? Very good sign to make first team debut and go and do that.
It was indeed. Great kick. Just unfortunate he gave the forward pass on the resulting set on their line, although there must have been a mix up with Turgut. Thought Wray responded well after his first kick if the game went out on the full, put in a few nice kicks throughout the game. Good start for the kid, with things to work on.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17796
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
|
Dave K. wrote:
Personally I would have played 4/5 more firsteamers today, but I can understand Radfords thinking after the way we finished last year.
Still early, but agree on Sheens, has them well drilled and they looked good today.
I can too, but part of the fall off at the end of the season was celebrating the cup win for so long (understandably and I'm not moaning). I would hope that the upcoming games feature an increasing number of first teamers so that we can get a decent start to the season. I'm sure Radders and his coaching staff have it all planned though.
Agree on Sheens too. Wasn't there yesterday but a decent coach is half the battle for any team and if he's got them playing decent rugby at this stage, well, damn.
|
2005 Challenge Cup
To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:12 pm
|
Karen
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9942
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
|
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Whats the song played right after the final result ?(after old faithful) of course.
Semisonic - Closing Time
UllFC wrote:
Didnt bother going today as its far too early in pre season to mean anything, did they say what the crowd was?
7,596
|
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bal, Beanman, Bing [Bot], blakeysrobin, Brid B&W, C for Cuckoo, craig hkr, FC-Steward, fcthefuture, Greavsie, hull2524, Karen, MethleyMonarch, Shirl, vitch, x teacher, Zaphod and 357 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|