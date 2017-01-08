Jake the Peg wrote:
I guess the proof of the pudding is in the eating but I'd still rather more of our senior squad got some game time in early on or I can see us blundering into early season games undercooked (I like that word) and lose some we'd expect to win.
Unfortunately, I think sheens will prove to be rovers' best signing for many a year
Unfortunately, I think sheens will prove to be rovers' best signing for many a year
Personally I would have played 4/5 more firsteamers today, but I can understand Radfords thinking after the way we finished last year.
Still early, but agree on Sheens, has them well drilled and they looked good today.