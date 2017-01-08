WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly v Hull KR.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:53 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Exactly what are FC getting out of this game?


Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.

So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:56 pm
Chris71 wrote:
Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.

So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.

Not sure who'd take Green's place tbh. He has runs on the board from back end of last season IMO.
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:57 pm
Think the policy of playing mainly junior players in the majority of the pre season is quite smart, and will pay dividends later in the year.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:00 pm
To give you a sense, 6 FC players this half of the field, numbers 25, 28 and 4 without numbers. :lol:
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:09 pm
Chris71 wrote:
Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.

So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.


Fair enough, I just think £16 for a friendly like this is steep, so long as we don't get any injuries then I can take defeat given the team we have out.

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:10 pm
Deserved that score has Hodgson.
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:34 pm
Sounds like Abdul has played well . Will he be back in 2018 ?
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:45 pm
HFC Boy wrote:
Sounds like Abdul has played well . Will he be back in 2018 ?

Lol. Hopefully not.
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:48 pm
Whats the song played right after the final result ?(after old faithful) of course. :-)
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:58 pm
Literally been the U23s for us all second half I think. Bit difficult to identify players as so many didn't have squad numbers but enjoyed the game. Good performance especially with ball in hand for Rovers.
