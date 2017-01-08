|
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Exactly what are FC getting out of this game?
Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.
So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:56 pm
|
|
Chris71 wrote:
Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.
So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.
Not sure who'd take Green's place tbh. He has runs on the board from back end of last season IMO.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:57 pm
|
|
Think the policy of playing mainly junior players in the majority of the pre season is quite smart, and will pay dividends later in the year.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:00 pm
|
|
To give you a sense, 6 FC players this half of the field, numbers 25, 28 and 4 without numbers.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:09 pm
|
|
Chris71 wrote:
Radford has stated that he will need to rotate the squad this season so he wants to use the game against a strong rovers side to see which younger players in the squad can step up.
So far I can't say it's anything less than I thought it would be although Green needs to step up his game if he wants a spot in the 17.
Fair enough, I just think £16 for a friendly like this is steep, so long as we don't get any injuries then I can take defeat given the team we have out.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:10 pm
|
|
Deserved that score has Hodgson.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:34 pm
|
|
Sounds like Abdul has played well . Will he be back in 2018 ?
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:45 pm
|
|
HFC Boy wrote:
Sounds like Abdul has played well . Will he be back in 2018 ?
Lol. Hopefully not.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:48 pm
|
|
Whats the song played right after the final result ?(after old faithful) of course.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:58 pm
|
|
Literally been the U23s for us all second half I think. Bit difficult to identify players as so many didn't have squad numbers but enjoyed the game. Good performance especially with ball in hand for Rovers.
|
