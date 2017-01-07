Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am Posts: 24085 Location: West Yorkshire
the cal train wrote:
Can only see Rovers' Grand Final going one way. Be good to see our youngsters have a run out though.
Yep - they've made a thing about their average squad age today being only 23, but ours is 22; it's their strongest available squad vs our weakest (no offence) with 10 of our 11 most important players missing. For a team with stated intentions of bouncing back to the top flight without needing the MPG they'll be looking for a score similar to last season's friendly, just the other way round (60-20 IIRC). Good luck to the youngsters, big learning experience for them.
Why wouldn't they? Massive deal for them if they win this one whilst we're on a hiding to nothing if we play our best squad. I wouldn't be surprised if the 2 clubs had agreed this between them
No amount of inverted commas can change the fact it is just a pre-season warm up. As long as neither side gets metaphorically kerb-stomped, which tbh does nobody any good in this situation, and there are no major injuries everybody wins.
I hope those going enjoy the game and that it whets the appetite for the games that matter.
Where did those average age figures come from? If they're mean averages they both sound unlikely. Disco and Scruton must drag our average up.
Naughton Michaels Carlos Rawsthorne Sanderson Kelly Wray Bowden Litten Green Washbrook Turgut Thompson
A couple of interesting picks there. Namely Turgut starting and Hadley on the bench, and Sanderson starting ahead of Lancaster. Does that indicate a little shuffling of the pecking order, or does Radford just want to be able to spread the experience out a little, so it's not strongest 13 in the first half and weakest 13 in the second?
Mild Rover wrote:
Where did those average age figures come from? If they're mean averages they both sound unlikely. Disco and Scruton must drag our average up.
I did ours based on a 24 man squad with I think only 3 or so over 25 (Washy, Green, Michaels) and most of the rest about 20/21. I can provide the spreadsheet later if required. Yours came from HDM resident apologist Gareth Westmorland, so he'll have just printed what the club told him to. He'll be claiming Rovers haven't had 6k passholders in SL era next, or that 737 > 1300 again.
