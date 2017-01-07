the cal train wrote: Can only see Rovers' Grand Final going one way. Be good to see our youngsters have a run out though.

Yep - they've made a thing about their average squad age today being only 23, but ours is 22; it's their strongest available squad vs our weakest (no offence) with 10 of our 11 most important players missing. For a team with stated intentions of bouncing back to the top flight without needing the MPG they'll be looking for a score similar to last season's friendly, just the other way round (60-20 IIRC). Good luck to the youngsters, big learning experience for them.