This is irrelevant to burn-out, that was due to other factors, an extra 30-40 minutes in a friendly against lower level opposition particularly is not going to effect how knackered players are at the back end of the season.



I'd rather see a coach doing what they think is the most effective way to build up pre-season than pander to what fans and shareholders want in terms of bums on seats(£££) and getting to see the 'star' turns and any potential of an extra few season passes which frankly to suggest people would buy on the back of one friendly is pushing it somewhat in terms of reality.



Last season we got off to a cracking start comprehensively beating Cats and Salford with some fantastic rugby, IF that is replicated and the same galvanising of the players then any pre-season doubts fall by the way-side.