|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 672
|
According to Lee Radford in the Dull Daily Wail, Hull will be going with a similar squad to the Boxing Day game at Cas. He reckons on filtering in first team players gradually leading up to a strong team at Salford.
Just wondering if this is a mistake?
If he puts a strong team out with the inclusion of Kelly making his debut, it should draw a decent crowd and, if it's a similar result to last year, may persuade any remaining doubters to buy a season pass. Also, I can't see many Hull fans wanting even the chance of friendly bragging rights to go to our chums across the river.
Surely he's not playing mind games before a friendly?
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:23 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 1279
Location: In the jungle wars of 65.
|
I don't think it's a mistake.
Radders has his plans for preseason so if he wants to play a scratch side against Rovers then fine by me. I don't think a spanking in a meaningless game against a Championship side in Rovers will make one iota of difference to season ticket sales, if last season's performance didn't inspire people then hammering two bit opposition won't.
The upshot is that even friendly bragging rights won't matter this season, it's a pity to gloat when Rovers won't even make it out of that league this year !
|
A wise man once told me, "Any hole is a goal".
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16928
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Happy New Year mate.
I think he is looking at last season and seeing the burn out of some players, it could be tougher next season if we get more injuries and with the extra two game weekend, so he is doing what he feels best for the team.
If any Hull fan is basing their decision to buy a pass on the derby friendly then they don't deserve to support us, as Radford has said nobody will remember this game in the middle of July.
I did wonder why we were having so many fried lies, but it seems a clever concept to get fringe players more game time as we are likely to need them more this year.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 672
|
Now then Dave, all the best to you and yours and everyone on here.
Whilst I agree with both replies, I feel there will always be folk who won't look much further than the scoreboard at the end of the game. Even if it's only a handful, in terms of revenue it's still a few quid, plus there may be a bigger number who won't attend on Sunday because they think there's a chance of a derby loss.
Will both clubs share the gate receipts for this game?
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1041
Location: Inside my own head
|
I do always think with friendlies, even derbies, that in the end the result on the scoreboard doesnt matter too much. Radders knows what he wants to find out from it and it is good to give some of the kids some game time without throwing them into the deep end. We wont want to be risking injuries to our first team so you know: In Radders we trust!
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:39 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9107
Location: Hull
|
My only concern is the lack of game time given to Kelly and Sneyd. They need to form a partnership (I appreciate it will take more than a few pre season games) and it will only happen when they are out on the field together.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5377
Location: east east hull
|
Does anyone really want this derby match crowds have dwindled over the years for this friendly I think Radford and Sheens would rather not play it but money talks I suppose
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1041
Location: Inside my own head
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Does anyone really want this derby match crowds have dwindled over the years for this friendly I think Radford and Sheens would rather not play it but money talks I suppose
I was thinking that seen as it could well be the only one this year then a few more people might turn out at least.
|
|
Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16928
Location: Back in Hull.
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Does anyone really want this derby match crowds have dwindled over the years for this friendly I think Radford and Sheens would rather not play it but money talks I suppose
I think anything around 8k will be good, probably be better to play a weakened team as it will be of a standard game on the middle 8 teams you will face, no point in facing our strongest side and getting a hammering.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anijay, Bombed Out, ChrisH, Dave K., davey37, easthull fc fan, Erik the not red, fun time frankie, Genehunt1973, knockersbumpMKII, old frightful, shane A, the wall, themightynortherner, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 246 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|