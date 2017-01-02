According to Lee Radford in the Dull Daily Wail, Hull will be going with a similar squad to the Boxing Day game at Cas. He reckons on filtering in first team players gradually leading up to a strong team at Salford.Just wondering if this is a mistake?If he puts a strong team out with the inclusion of Kelly making his debut, it should draw a decent crowd and, if it's a similar result to last year, may persuade any remaining doubters to buy a season pass. Also, I can't see many Hull fans wanting even the chance of friendly bragging rights to go to our chums across the river.Surely he's not playing mind games before a friendly?