Radders has said he will be playing his fringe players in the derby, probably a similar line up to the one selected for Cas. Radders is going to use the Salford friendly as his first team run out.



Sheens is expected to give the whole squad a run out, fielding his 'first team' in the first half.



For me, the watching brief will be on the tactics and systems Sheens has been instilling into the squad. At the Wakey trial he had the players driving the ball with tempo, the half backs kick-n-chase with orders of keeping the ball in-play, and a defensive press in the opposition 20m. It was classic Sheens. It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the rigours of match conditions.