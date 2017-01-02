WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DERBY

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:01 am
Massive incentive for a great performance, sheens first game in charge against one of the forces in super league and current challenge cup holders. A win here will surely be a massive boost for your lower league adventure culminating in guaranteed promotion at the end of the season. Roll on Sunday, it's where the dream starts!!
Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:29 am
Not interested in this game at all nice to see FC gimp back though
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:31 am
Just a quick question, as I wont know if I can get to the game until the last minute, can we pay at the ground? I will be hoping for a decent performance & no injuries. Just a chance to see how our new look side lines up.

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:50 am
Radders has said he will be playing his fringe players in the derby, probably a similar line up to the one selected for Cas. Radders is going to use the Salford friendly as his first team run out.

Sheens is expected to give the whole squad a run out, fielding his 'first team' in the first half.

For me, the watching brief will be on the tactics and systems Sheens has been instilling into the squad. At the Wakey trial he had the players driving the ball with tempo, the half backs kick-n-chase with orders of keeping the ball in-play, and a defensive press in the opposition 20m. It was classic Sheens. It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the rigours of match conditions.

