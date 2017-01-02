They have McGuire and Burrow to come back into the squad. Although I think past their best I still class them as a threat when we are playing them.



Certainly think Widnes will struggle this year.



As for Leigh it is a virtually new side and it may take time for them to gel, which by the tine they do they could be adrift of the top 8.



Think Salford and Huddersfield will improve but not enough to make the 8.