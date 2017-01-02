wrencat1873 wrote:

Kear's ability was always setting his team as underdogs, with the world against them, not too difficult at Sheffield, Wakefield or Batley, maybe at Hull as well (who were under achievers when he took over and he was unlucky to lose his job there, when they had been doing pretty well).

Regardless of how the playing style and coaching tasks are split (between him and Chester), I'm sure that we will be molded in this style, again not difficult with most of the press and pundits writing us off.

Although we seem to have recruited really well in the off season, every player has something to prove and if Chester and Kear can harness this negative "comment", it may provide that 10% extra, which is all that we can ask, something that could see us finishing 6th or 7th, instead of 8th or 9th or, making a cup final instead of "just" a semi final.

I know that we have to register some early league points (or the whole dynamic of what we can achieve will change quite quickly), however, I really think we can have an excellent season.