Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:19 pm
vastman wrote:
In what way- genuine question?

The working with players part Vasty. During the season I obviously can't comment yet.

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:25 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
The working with players part Vasty. During the season I obviously can't comment yet.


I read somewhere that he's doing a lot of defensive stuff. However the point I was making was that it is ultimately chesters show, but credit to him for listening and clearly not feeling threatened which is a very British attitude.

Very interested to know if the pre-season was as gruelling as last year?
Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:28 pm
vastman wrote:
I read somewhere that he's doing a lot of defensive stuff. However the point I was making was that it is ultimately chesters show, but credit to him for listening and clearly not feeling threatened which is a very British attitude.

Very interested to know if the pre-season was as gruelling as last year?

Jordan's says it's been the best pre season he's had, only time will tell.

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 1:47 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Kear's ability was always setting his team as underdogs, with the world against them, not too difficult at Sheffield, Wakefield or Batley, maybe at Hull as well (who were under achievers when he took over and he was unlucky to lose his job there, when they had been doing pretty well).
Regardless of how the playing style and coaching tasks are split (between him and Chester), I'm sure that we will be molded in this style, again not difficult with most of the press and pundits writing us off.
Although we seem to have recruited really well in the off season, every player has something to prove and if Chester and Kear can harness this negative "comment", it may provide that 10% extra, which is all that we can ask, something that could see us finishing 6th or 7th, instead of 8th or 9th or, making a cup final instead of "just" a semi final.
I know that we have to register some early league points (or the whole dynamic of what we can achieve will change quite quickly), however, I really think we can have an excellent season.


I believe that was down to Uncle Kath who was their CEO at the time. He says in his book that after they won the CC Final in Cardiff and had rightly celebrated that night, the following morning he asked if he could take all the players to breakfast on the club on their way home and Kath allegedly said "NO", which he thought was out of order, so he took them anyway. Apparently Kath was furious that he had undermined her and it all went downhill from there :roll:
Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:00 pm
FIL wrote:
I believe that was down to Uncle Kath who was their CEO at the time. He says in his book that after they won the CC Final in Cardiff and had rightly celebrated that night, the following morning he asked if he could take all the players to breakfast on the club on their way home and Kath allegedly said "NO", which he thought was out of order, so he took them anyway. Apparently Kath was furious that he had undermined her and it all went downhill from there :roll:


That is priceless if true!
