League Placings

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:31 pm
Two Points

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 55
Just looked at the Whinos board and have to say I am really worried. In their league predictions majority of posters have us finishing 6th, 7th or 8th. Some even have us finishing above them! The worlds gone mad!

Re: League Placings

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:39 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 52
I know, but they're just trying to wind you up, everybody knows its our year for the league and cup, so don't worry about it...:)

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:59 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10839
Location: The City of Wakefield
Bet 365 have Hull KR as better odds to win the Challene Cup than us. We are Super Leagues outsiders to win at 50/1, they
have Hull KR at 40/1.

Still, we thrive on the under-dog tag don't we? 8)
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:15 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7241
Wildthing wrote:
Bet 365 have Hull KR as better odds to win the Challene Cup than us. We are Super Leagues outsiders to win at 50/1, they
have Hull KR at 40/1.

Still, we thrive on the under-dog tag don't we? 8)


AND, we enter the cup later than they do.
We love being underdogs and Kear is a master of exploiting that kind of thing.
I'm happy for everyone to write us off and lets get some "W's" before they see the Trinity revolution in full force :D

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:45 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25291
Location: Poodle Power!
wrencat1873 wrote:
AND, we enter the cup later than they do.
We love being underdogs and Kear is a master of exploiting that kind of thing.
I'm happy for everyone to write us off and lets get some "W's" before they see the Trinity revolution in full force :D


Yes but Kear ain't the coach Chester is. I know you mean nothing by it but Kear's scope of operation is IMHO being over done. For me he will have very little day to day contact with the players and rightly so. Again as far as I recall Kear's roll is almost part time.

I'm sure Chester will take advice but I wouldn't assume he'll follow the Kear formula.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:50 am
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10803
Location: Wacky Field
Wildthing wrote:
Bet 365 have Hull KR as better odds to win the Challene Cup than us. We are Super Leagues outsiders to win at 50/1, they
have Hull KR at 40/1.

Still, we thrive on the under-dog tag don't we? 8)


Is this the same HKR that were knocked out by Oldham?
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:53 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10839
Location: The City of Wakefield
TRB wrote:
Is this the same HKR that were knocked out by Oldham?


Indeed and also the same KR who are playing in the round before us. Bizarre isn't it? :ASK:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:47 am
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2811
vastman wrote:
Yes but Kear ain't the coach Chester is. I know you mean nothing by it but Kear's scope of operation is IMHO being over done. For me he will have very little day to day contact with the players and rightly so. Again as far as I recall Kear's roll is almost part time.

I'm sure Chester will take advice but I wouldn't assume he'll follow the Kear formula.

He has so far.

Re: League Placings

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:08 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7241
vastman wrote:
Yes but Kear ain't the coach Chester is. I know you mean nothing by it but Kear's scope of operation is IMHO being over done. For me he will have very little day to day contact with the players and rightly so. Again as far as I recall Kear's roll is almost part time.

I'm sure Chester will take advice but I wouldn't assume he'll follow the Kear formula.


Kear's ability was always setting his team as underdogs, with the world against them, not too difficult at Sheffield, Wakefield or Batley, maybe at Hull as well (who were under achievers when he took over and he was unlucky to lose his job there, when they had been doing pretty well).
Regardless of how the playing style and coaching tasks are split (between him and Chester), I'm sure that we will be molded in this style, again not difficult with most of the press and pundits writing us off.
Although we seem to have recruited really well in the off season, every player has something to prove and if Chester and Kear can harness this negative "comment", it may provide that 10% extra, which is all that we can ask, something that could see us finishing 6th or 7th, instead of 8th or 9th or, making a cup final instead of "just" a semi final.
I know that we have to register some early league points (or the whole dynamic of what we can achieve will change quite quickly), however, I really think we can have an excellent season.

Who is online

