Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:40 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 879
Did Mcgoldrick play much centre? Seem to remember him more as a fullback or emergency half.

Evans I remember being pretty good, but I might be remember him at Bradford rather than Cas.

I don't see what the argument is. Jimmy is a decent player, he'll start if someone gets injured and not let anyone down. I also think that he is the best wingers centre in our squad. It doesn't make him Keith Senior, doesn't mean he's dross either.

I'd go so far as to say if he'd have come through our team a fair few years earlier he could have made our 3 shirt his own, given the revolving door we had there after chev.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:58 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2311
FGB wrote:
Keinhorst is the least of our worries .


This ^^^^^^^^

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:02 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19580
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Sal Paradise wrote:
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.



evans wasn't and mcgoldrick was garbage, a total liability

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:31 pm
batleyrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6157
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
McGoldrick was rocks and diamonds, and significantly more rocks....
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:11 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 280
Jimmy is a good solid pro. He will be on medium salary is happy to play any role asked and does his best whatever he is asked to do.

Is he a superstar? No and he shouldnt be for the salary and role he has in the squad.

He is a good defender and seems to pop up with a score or 2 here and there.

I think every squad needs German Jimmy types in the squad in this day and age. Cant remember a time when he has ever let Leeds down.

Maybe my expectations of him are lower than others. I expect him to just do a job and he seems to it whenever called upon.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:12 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9239
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Jimmy is a good solid pro. He will be on medium salary is happy to play any role asked and does his best whatever he is asked to do.

Is he a superstar? No and he shouldnt be for the salary and role he has in the squad.

He is a good defender and seems to pop up with a score or 2 here and there.

I think every squad needs German Jimmy types in the squad in this day and age. Cant remember a time when he has ever let Leeds down.

Maybe my expectations of him are lower than others. I expect him to just do a job and he seems to it whenever called upon.


I don't think anybody thinks he could displace the likes of Senior or Lyon 10 years ago......but the suggestion that the league from top to BOTTOM was of too high a quality he couldn't have gotten a gig anywhere is just plain agenda ridiculous from the usual suspects.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:25 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1012
William Eve wrote:
Keinhorst is indicative of current playing standards in SL.

He wouldn't have got anywhere near a gig in SL a decade ago.

I do agree with most here though.

He has earned his first team Rhinos spot on merit.


The summers were longer back then weren't they?

Do you remember space hoppers? :lol:

The top super league teams have gotten worse for sure but if anything the bottom half of the table is stronger than it was back then
