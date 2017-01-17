Jimmy is a good solid pro. He will be on medium salary is happy to play any role asked and does his best whatever he is asked to do.



Is he a superstar? No and he shouldnt be for the salary and role he has in the squad.



He is a good defender and seems to pop up with a score or 2 here and there.



I think every squad needs German Jimmy types in the squad in this day and age. Cant remember a time when he has ever let Leeds down.



Maybe my expectations of him are lower than others. I expect him to just do a job and he seems to it whenever called upon.