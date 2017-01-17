|
|
Keinhorst for England
Does he qualify?
Sal was right earlier.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:05 pm
|
|
People keep telling me you're very intelligent when it comes to RL but then you post something like that and it becomes harder and harder to believe. Those Wakefield centres, Ward at 2nd row. A number of the better players there like Shenton only very young versions of themselves in 2006.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:08 pm
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
People keep telling me you're very intelligent when it comes to RL but then you post something like that and it becomes harder and harder to believe. Those Wakefield centres, Ward at 2nd row. A number of the better players there like Shenton only very young versions of themselves in 2006.
Your insistence that Keinhorst is better than bang average is duly noted, as is your usual descent into ad hominem responses when your views are challenged.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:11 pm
|
|
rollin thunder wrote:
disagree, only shenton at centre and solomona second row are better players theothers Kevin henderson, get lost danny ward as a second row no chance. keinhorst solid super league jobbing squad player, fit in at any club super league era except maybe us saints Bradford at the peak years.
Wow!
Keinhorst is that good, eh?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:53 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Your insistence that Keinhorst is better than bang average is duly noted, as is your usual descent into ad hominem responses when your views are challenged.
My view wasn't really challenged when the response was that James Evans, Kevin Henderson and Ryan McGoldrick are much better centres than Keinhorst.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:36 pm
|
|
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:49 pm
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.
Evans opitomised average & McGoldrick at his best was still inconsistent hardly Newlove & Senior!!
Keinhorst may not be an all time SL great but he's proving his worth getting better ,more consistent & still has years ahead of him.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:13 pm
|
|
I like Jimmy. Tackles hard, always gives 100% and is Leeds through and through. Might not be a world beater but we could do with a few more from the same mould IMO.
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:44 pm
|
|
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:30 pm
|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
|
Keinhorst is the least of our worries given he'll be a squad player at best.
Golding as our first choice FB is far more worrying IMO.
|
|