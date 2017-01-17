WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:03 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4686
Keinhorst for England :BOW:

Does he qualify?

Sal was right earlier.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:05 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
You're living in cloud-cuckoo land.

Wakefield V Castleford - Relegation Game (2006)

I don't see Keinhorst getting a gig in either of those two teams back in 2006.


People keep telling me you're very intelligent when it comes to RL but then you post something like that and it becomes harder and harder to believe. Those Wakefield centres, Ward at 2nd row. A number of the better players there like Shenton only very young versions of themselves in 2006.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:08 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4686
ThePrinter wrote:
People keep telling me you're very intelligent when it comes to RL but then you post something like that and it becomes harder and harder to believe. Those Wakefield centres, Ward at 2nd row. A number of the better players there like Shenton only very young versions of themselves in 2006.

Your insistence that Keinhorst is better than bang average is duly noted, as is your usual descent into ad hominem responses when your views are challenged.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:11 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4686
rollin thunder wrote:
disagree, only shenton at centre and solomona second row are better players theothers Kevin henderson, get lost danny ward as a second row no chance. keinhorst solid super league jobbing squad player, fit in at any club super league era except maybe us saints Bradford at the peak years.

Wow!

Keinhorst is that good, eh?

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:53 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
Your insistence that Keinhorst is better than bang average is duly noted, as is your usual descent into ad hominem responses when your views are challenged.


My view wasn't really challenged when the response was that James Evans, Kevin Henderson and Ryan McGoldrick are much better centres than Keinhorst.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:36 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14942
Location: On the road
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:49 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 454
Sal Paradise wrote:
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.

Evans opitomised average & McGoldrick at his best was still inconsistent hardly Newlove & Senior!!
Keinhorst may not be an all time SL great but he's proving his worth getting better ,more consistent & still has years ahead of him.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:13 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2246
Location: Going straight
I like Jimmy. Tackles hard, always gives 100% and is Leeds through and through. Might not be a world beater but we could do with a few more from the same mould IMO.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:44 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9236
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
Both Evans and McGoldrick were better players than Keinhorst is now.



:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Friendly | Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:30 pm
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 355
Keinhorst is the least of our worries given he'll be a squad player at best.

Golding as our first choice FB is far more worrying IMO.
